One of the men accused in a shooting that injured the victim in Dededo in August admitted to the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Justin Michael Duenas, also known as "Buddha," pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a second-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday.

“You could have killed him. Is that right?” said Perez.

“Yes, your honor,” said Duenas.

It was said in court that the victim agreed to the deal between the prosecution and Duenas, which did not include the attempted murder charge.

He faces seven to 25 years in prison.

Sentencing has been scheduled for March 4, 2022.

Co-defendant Jensen Belga Develles is still set to go to trial on March 9, 2022.

Shooting

On Aug. 18, the pair went to a residence at Trankilo Court in Dededo after spotting the victim’s car parked out front, court documents state.

The victim told police the two men entered the home armed with handguns, and they got into a fight before Duenas shot him in the chest, documents state.

Duenas allegedly told investigators that his dispute with the victim started over $700 that he owed following a game of darts.