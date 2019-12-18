A 24-year-old man accused of assaulting a homeless man in Tumon earlier this year pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday.

Bronson McKay Wright pleaded guilty to assault, reckless conduct and public drunkenness, all as misdemeanors, before Judge Arthur Barcinas.

As part of the plea deal, other charges of strangulation, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

His sentencing did not include any jail time and he was ordered to report to Adult Probation Services.

In March, witnesses told police the suspect put a homeless man in a rear naked choke until the homeless man's body went limp, court documents state. A rear naked choke is a choke hold applied from behind a person.

Another man intervened and tried to get the suspect off the homeless man.

Wright was then accused of lunging at that man before the man punched Wright in the face and fled the scene, documents state.

The homeless man told police that he had been attacked, but said he didn't know why.