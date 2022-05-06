The man accused of robbing and beating an elderly barbershop owner in 2019 has reached a plea deal with the government.

Frank Patrick Aitasi appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte on Thursday.

Details of the plea deal have not yet been made public.

He is scheduled to appear back in court for a change of plea hearing on May 12.

The charges include two counts each of first-degree robbery and a special allegation as the alleged crime was committed against a vulnerable victim, who was 61.

He allegedly told police he lost money gambling at a game room before he robbed the owner of Bejado's Barber Shop on Thanksgiving morning in 2019.

He allegedly admitted to police he repeatedly beat the victim until she was unconscious. He allegedly then stole $900 from the shop's office.

It was after the owner turned her back to him that he allegedly struck her on the back of her head, dragged her while she was on the ground, then punched and stomped on her, causing her to lose consciousness, court documents state.