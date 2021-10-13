A man accused of having an intimate relationship with a teenager denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Nicholas Wayne Moore, 23, pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Tuesday.

Moore stands accused of having sexual relations with a minor who was under 16 around December 2016 and January 2017, according to the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

He was allowed to remain out of prison on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond for this case and will continue to be on house arrest and under electronic monitoring.

Though no violations have been reported by Adult Probation Services, the court warned Moore during the hearing after the prosecution brought up that leaving his residence to pick up medication at the pharmacy is not allowed under his conditions of release.

Moore is out on $1 million bail in another case.

He along with Troy Ryan Damian, 32, were indicted in July in the disappearance and alleged murder of Michael Castro.

Castro, 27, father to a little girl, disappeared in October 2020.

The prosecution has alleged Castro was killed and his body was placed in a drum.

Castro's vehicle was found in a locked compound owned by an environmental cleanup business managed by Moore's father, according to court records.