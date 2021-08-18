A man accused of attempting to smuggle nearly 8 pounds of methamphetamine into Guam has been extradited to the island and will answer to the criminal charges filed against him in the District Court of Guam today.

Andrew Philip Manibusan, who was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, will appear before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood for an arraignment hearing.

The Guam Daily Post confirmed Manibusan arrived on Guam on Monday. He is being held at the Department of Corrections.

Documents

According to court documents filed in the Northern District of California on June 15, Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo issued a search warrant on May 25 for a package that was sent to a Santa Rita address from Antioch, California.

Investigators found nearly 8 pounds of methamphetamine in the package and tracked it after they replaced it with another substance.

The package was allegedly picked up on June 1 by Jose Pablo Ananich, a former officer with the Guam Police Department and Department of Corrections.

Phone records show Manibusan had been in contact with Ananich, and that Manibusan received 32 money orders worth $1,000 each from Ananich, documents state.

Charges have not been filed against Ananich.