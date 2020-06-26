A man who claims he was drunk at the time he allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl known to him was denied his request to get of jail.

Defendant Keresen Kotten, 45, appeared with a Chuukese interpreter before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Adult Probation Services told the court they met with two people who did not qualify to serve as his third-party custodian, as neither has a driver’s license, a working landline and there is a minor who lives in the home.

The court denied his request to be released until the defense can find appropriate third-party custodians.

In February, Kotten was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim told police the alleged incidents happened twice, once when she was in the seventh grade. She said she awoke to find her shirt off and the suspect allegedly touching her chest.

The second alleged incident was in December 2019 when the victim woke up with her shorts removed and the suspect scratching her inner thighs with his face between her legs.

The suspect admitted to the allegations telling police he drank so much alcohol and passed out, documents state.

In one incident, he recalled having beer and vodka before he woke up to the victim yelling, “what are you doing?” He said the next time, he had a bottle of 151 and woke up to the victim crying, but claimed he did not know what happened, documents state.