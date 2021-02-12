Rape defendant Duayne Richard Peters will not be accepting the government’s plea offer at this time.

Peters, who stands accused in multiple alleged sexual assaults on a teen girl known to him, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Thursday.

Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio told the court that the prosecution made an offer to Peters, but defense attorney Samuel Teker said he does not believe the case will be resolved with that agreement.

Teker instead asked the court for more time to prepare for trial.

Peters, who remains under house arrest, is scheduled to appear back in court on March 11 to find out when his case could possibly go before a jury.

He was charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all as first-degree felonies and including a special allegation of a vulnerable victim.

Duayne Peters and Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters were arrested one year ago after the 18-year-old victim allegedly told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her. The alleged incidents started when she was about 11 or 12 years old, and continued through January 2019.

Natasha Peters admitted to police that she and her husband included the child and that Duayne Peters had sex with them both, adding that incidents occurred when the girl was 9 or 10 years old, court documents state.

Natasha Peters pleaded guilty in court last month to criminal facilitation of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony.

She faces up to three years in prison, but her plea deal calls for all that time to be suspended at sentencing.