A man accused of repeatedly raping a girl known to him will have to find new attorney before he can answer to the charges handed down against him in a superseding indictment.

Duayne Richard Peters appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday to be arraigned. It was said in court that he needs to find a new attorney after defense attorney Samuel Teker withdrew from the case due to a conflict.

Peters is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 19.

He was charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all as first-degree felonies and including a special allegation of a vulnerable victim.

His wife, Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters, pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony for her part in the sexual assaults, Post files state.

Her plea agreement states that she will testify against her husband at trial.

The couple were arrested after a girl, now 18, alleged she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her. The alleged incidents started when she was 11 or 12 years old, and continued through January 2019, court documents state.