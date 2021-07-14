Drug case defendant Vhavna Kumari Damai has admitted in federal court she used methamphetamine and marijuana multiple times in recent months.

She appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday to admit to the allegations filed by the U.S. Probation Office that she tested positive multiple times for illegal drug use, and missed several scheduled drug tests.

Probation told the court in their report that THC was found in her drug sample taken on March 30. Additionally, she tested positive for marijuana and meth use on April 10, 14 and 22, court documents state.

Damai is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 7.

She previously admitted to using meth on March 3, and meth on Feb. 20, Post files state.

The court allowed the defendant to remain out of prison to undergo treatment at the Lighthouse Recovery Center.

On Feb. 12, Damai was placed on home detention and electronic monitoring after she admitted she had used marijuana and meth.

The certified dog groomer has since pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Prosecutors allege that Damai was caught with approximately 2 pounds of meth with 100% purity, morphine pills, a drug ledger and about $32,531 in cash.

Prosecutors say the alleged conspiracy spanned from January 2019 to July 5, 2020.

The federal government has also sought the forfeiture of the cash as well as a 2013 Infiniti G37.