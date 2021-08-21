Defendant in drug smuggling case wants out of jail

A man accused of mailing a package with 8 pounds of methamphetamine from California to Guam will have to wait a couple of weeks to find out if a federal court judge will grant his request to get out of jail.

Andrew Manibusan, 37, appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Friday.

Defense attorney Joseph Razzano told the court they needed more time to have a phone line installed at the residence of his proposed third-party custodian.

The hearing was moved to Sept. 7.

Assistant US Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas told the court that the government opposes his release.

Manibusan, who arrived on Guam from California on Monday, has since pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of meth on Wednesday.

Jury selection and trial is scheduled for Oct. 26.

A search warrant was issued on May 25 for a package that was sent to a Santa Rita address from Antioch, California, according to Post files.

Investigators found the drugs in the package and tracked it after they replaced it with another substance.

Jose Pablo Ananich, a former officer with the Guam Police Department and Department of Corrections, allegedly picked it up on June 1.

Phone records show Manibusan had been in contact with Ananich, and that Manibusan received 32 money orders worth $1,000 each from Ananich, court documents state.

Ananich was arrested earlier this year in connection with a drug investigation, but no official charges have been filed against him in federal court.