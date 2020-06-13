Defendant in food stamp scam case pleads not guilty

A second defendant accused in an alleged scheme to misuse benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, denied the charges in a federal indictment.

Stephanie C. Muna, 35, appeared on Friday for her arraignment hearing before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo in the District Court of Guam.

“She pleads not guilty to the charges,” said defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld.

Muna was indicted on charges of conspiracy to use, transfer, acquire, alter or possess SNAP benefits without authorization; and three counts of unauthorized use, transfer, acquisition, alteration or possession of SNAP benefits.

Her co-defendant, Marites M. Barrogo, a restaurant owner, pleaded not guilty to similar charges on Thursday afternoon.

Both have been released from jail under certain court conditions.

Jury selection and trial are scheduled to begin Aug. 18.

Food stamp scheme

Barrogo, the owner of Laguna Best Restaurant and Catering in Harmon, is accused of using Muna's SNAP electronic benefit transfer card and personal identification number, on a monthly basis. The alleged fraud occurred between June 2015 and June 2018.

Muna knew that Barrogo used her SNAP EBT card and PIN to buy food supplies for Barrogo’s restaurant, court documents state.

In court documents, Muna is also accused of soliciting and obtaining SNAP cards and PINs from other SNAP recipients in order to exchange them with Barrogo for cash.