A man who admitted in federal court that he lied to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents about his green card when he tried to board a flight from Guam to Hawaii in August 2020 will have to go back to prison for two days.

Carlos Enrique Salvatierra Morales, 37, appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday after U.S. Probation alleged that he failed to show up to at least six scheduled drug tests.

Bordallo told Morales he would have to spend two days in jail to serve as a reminder that he must follow the court’s order. He will be released on Christmas Eve.

Morales has since pleaded guilty to making a false statement.

He faces up to five years in prison.

His sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 10, 2022.

On Aug. 13, 2020, Morales allegedly presented a fraudulent U.S. permanent resident card or green card to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents during pre-inspection for a flight from Guam to Hawaii.

He was accused of knowing the card was forged, counterfeit, altered, falsely made and unlawfully obtained, documents state.