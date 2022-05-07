Defendant in Jerry Kitchen crash heads to trial

The woman who was behind the wheel of a Jeep when it crashed into a Tamuning restaurant last year will have her day in court.

Defendant Nakita Teresa Aguon appeared Friday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino.

Jury selection and trial are set to begin July 6.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Aguon’s previous attorney had told the court that the defense intended to file a motion to dismiss the case.

Aguon faces a charge of driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

The crash occurred Feb. 25, 2021.

Investigators said Aguon was driving when she lost control, hit a curb and crashed her red Jeep into Jerry Kitchen, one of the businesses in the Camacho Landmark II building at the ITC intersection in Tamuning.

Prior to the charges being filed, the Guam Police Department had only cited Aguon and had not administered a sobriety test, court documents state.

An internal affairs investigation was launched after the police chief learned a police officer, who was off duty at the time, was a passenger inside the vehicle that crashed, Post files state.

Surveillance video captured Aguon and her passengers taking seven shots of alcohol each at a bar in Hagåtña prior to the crash.