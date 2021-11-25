A man who was accused of attacking another man known to him will not go free while waiting for the outcome of his case.

Yoshiro Ruben, 26, who also goes by Isoi Ruben, asked that he be released on his own personal recognizance or placed under electronic monitoring.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

His attorney argued that Ruben has since apologized to the alleged victim in the machete attack, adding that the victim does not oppose his release.

However, Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez denied the request stating the court is concerned with the safety of the community and the defendant’s ability to exert self-control.

Ruben was charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony among other charges.

He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

On Oct. 10, the victim allegedly told police that he was drinking with the suspect when the suspect swung a machete at his head. The victim suffered a deep cut to his arm while blocking the attack. Ruben told police the victim allegedly took items from his house, “that’s why I hurt him,” according to court documents.

Officers were called to the residence a second time after the suspect allegedly used a piece of wood and cement block to damage two cars that belonged to another victim who lived in the same home.