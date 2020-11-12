A man accused in a machete incident in Dededo and allegedly assaulting Guam police officers in July was denied his request by a Superior Court of Guam judge to have his bail reduced.

Joseph Joaquin Palomo, 32, remains in prison on a $5,000 cash bail on charges of assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, criminal mischief as a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

Palomo asked the court to redetermine the bail amount.

The prosecution had objected to the request stating the allegations involve violent crimes against the community.

Judge Arthur Barcinas denied Palomo’s request on Monday.

On July 18, Guam police responded to a disturbance on Trankilo Court in Dededo.

The suspect had allegedly damaged cars with a machete.

Responding officers found the suspect who was belligerent and combative toward police, Post files state.

The suspect allegedly assaulted an officer before police used a Taser to control him.