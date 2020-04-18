Drug case defendant Mark Mayo wants the federal court to hold a bail hearing and grant his request to be released from the Department of Corrections.

Mayo, along with co-defendants Joseph R. Roman II and Lovelia Mendoza, have since pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute, and a notice of forfeiture.

Court documents filed in the District Court of Guam on April 16 state, in part, Mayo “ought to be released because his continued detention during the current and widespread deadly COVID-19 pandemic would not only harm public safety, but also violate Mayo’s rights.”

Law enforcement agents attempted to get Mayo to confess that he was aware of the contents of something that he was asked to pick up, and that the contents were a controlled substance, documents state. But, Mayo argues he was unaware of the contents that he was asked to pick up.

According to the indictment, the three allegedly participated in a scheme to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride between April and May 2018.

“The government does not have a smoking gun and the evidence gives Mayo a viable defense against the charges against him,” attorney Rawlen Mantanona stated in court documents. “While there are no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 among Guam’s inmate and detainee population, an outbreak within the system should be expected. Continued detention puts Mayo at heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the conditions of confinement at the Guam Department of Corrections Hagåtña Facility.”

DOC facilities, according to Mantanona, “lack the resources necessary to engage in screening and testing of inmates, correctional staff, law enforcement officers and other care and service providers who enter the facility.”

Federal prosecutors have until April 23 to respond to Mayo’s request.