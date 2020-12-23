A 25-year-old man accused in multiple thefts in 2019 will accept the government’s plea agreement, which calls for 15 months in prison.

However, he won’t be spending anymore time at the Department of Corrections prison. He has served the time in jail while waiting for the resolution of his case.

Tian Drae Tenorio Lizama, who was arrested in September 2019, was released from jail and placed under curfew following a hearing held Tuesday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola.

He was ordered to have no contact and stay away from the victims, and was placed under curfew until the court accepts his plea deal.

A change-of-plea hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021.

Lizama was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony; two counts of burglary as a second-degree felony; theft by receiving a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony; theft as a second-degree felony; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony; and two counts of theft as a misdemeanor.

The suspect was accused of multiple thefts, including breaking into a residence in Yona and stealing a television and an Xbox 360 in February 2019, according to court documents.

On Sept. 21, 2019, a car was reported stolen in Tamuning.

String of incidents

Guam police responded the following day to a burglary into a motor vehicle in which cellphones, a wallet, pouch, chain saw and gas blower were reported stolen, the prosecution stated in court documents.

The next day, the suspect was accused of stealing a helmet and tank bag from a motorcycle parked in Hagåtña, documents state.

Witnesses and video surveillance captured the same car that was reported stolen being used in the alleged thefts.

The suspect was located that same day in the stolen car with the missing items, along with methamphetamine, documents state.

'Haters' want him to get in trouble

He allegedly denied any involvement in the thefts and told police he has “haters” that would want him to get in trouble with the law.

He also told police he knew the car was stolen but denied being the car thief, documents state.

He allegedly told officers that he offered two men meth to use the car for one day, adding he did steal the helmet because he liked it, documents state.