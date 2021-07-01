Murder case defendant Nicholas Wayne Moore is out of jail.

He posted $1 million bail for the murder case, and an additional $100,000 in a separate attempted murder case, court documents state.

He will be under electronic monitoring and must not leave a residence on Aguilar Street in Yona without informing authorities, according to the conditions of his release.

He has been charged with murder following the disappearance of Michael Jose Castro, 27.

The prosecution has alleged Castro was killed and his body dumped at sea or hidden on Guam late last year.

Castro's car was found with blood and bullet holes in a secured compound owned by the company run by the defendant's father.

According to court documents, Moore on Nov. 6 confessed to another person, identified only as a "source of information," that he murdered Castro by stabbing him with a combat knife.

The defense has argued the prosecution has not shown there is a body to tie Moore to a murder.