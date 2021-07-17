John Richard Bass III will undergo a forensic evaluation next week to determine if he is fit to stand trial in the murder of his girlfriend.

Bass, 27, who pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, stands accused in the stabbing death of Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Friday.

His evaluation will be conducted on July 20.

Bass was indicted on charges of murder as a first-degree felony and two counts of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Both charges include a special allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He remains held in prison on $1 million bail.

According to court documents, Laguana was stabbed more than a dozen times on June 6.

Officers at the scene said she was drenched in blood as her 19-year-old daughter cradled her head in her arms.

The teen was stabbed while trying to defend her mother and survived, documents state.