The man facing charges of raping and murdering 37-year-old Luciana Polly may need a new attorney after his defense counsel requested to withdraw from the case due to a conflict.

Defendant Katner Herry is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated assault and strangulation in connection with the January death in Toto.

Defense attorney Peter Santos, who is with the Alternate Public Defender’s Office, on Thursday filed a motion to withdraw as a court-appointed counsel in the Superior Court of Guam.

He stated that the defendant’s interest is in direct conflict with another client that his office has represented since last year.

A hearing on the motion has not been scheduled.

Herry has maintained his innocence and wants to go to trial after refusing to accept the government’s plea offer – twice.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 1.

Court documents state the suspect and victim are cousins.

On Jan. 25, the victim was found beaten to death along a closed-off road in Toto.

Autopsy results show Polly died of multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Herry has told police he was asleep when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him.

Herry then got upset and allegedly punched Polly several times in the face. He said he blacked out while chasing Polly toward Ramirez Street and could not remember what happened next. He did, however, stated he "killed Polly," court documents filed by the prosecution state.

Polly’s partially clothed body was found by children who were playing in the area.