Police have arrested a man on charges of raping a girl known to him.

Kelly Rosario, aka Keley John Rosario, 33, has been charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, police received a walk-in complaint at the Dededo Precinct Command after the victim’s mother reported that her daughter was sexually abused.

The victim, 16, told police that when she was in the fifth grade, Rosario told her to clean her brother’s room. She said Rosario entered the room and closed the door before he allegedly asked to touch her.

The victim refused when Rosario pushed her onto the bed, took off her clothes and sexually assaulted her, documents state.

The girl said she could not stop crying and that afterward, Rosario told her to go shower, documents state.

Rosario told police that the victim came into his room and slept on his bed when she was 8, documents state. He allegedly told officers that the victim started to touch him and that he could not deny her sex that night, according to court documents.