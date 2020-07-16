Another defendant charged in connection with a September 2019 game room robbery could take the government's plea deal.

Logan Junior Elias appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Wednesday.

It was said in court that the prosecution needs to discuss the proposed plea agreement with the victim.

Elias, along with Harry George Cruz and Elias Jordan Michael Babauta, is charged with robbery, theft, aggravated assault and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Elias is scheduled back in court on Aug. 19.

A plea deal was also offered to Cruz, according to Post files.

Last September, a Guam police officer was able to identify one of three suspects caught on video surveillance footage during a robbery at the Game Time game room in Tamuning.

The suspect had been the officer's high school classmate, court documents state.

Approximately $7,000 was reported missing from a cash register at the game room, along with an employee's phone.

The suspects were later caught at a hotel in Tumon.

During a search, officers found a small plastic resealable bag containing methamphetamine in Elias' right pants pocket, and a makeshift glass pipe containing a crystalline substance in Babauta's left pants pocket, documents state.