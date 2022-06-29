A man accused of stealing from a Dededo residence was arrested and caught with drugs, the prosecution alleged in court documents.

NP Komis, 28, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, theft of property as a misdemeanor, and criminal mischief as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police responded Monday morning to a report of theft at Chando Court in Dededo. The victim allegedly told officers that she heard the dogs barking when she saw Komis standing about 10 feet from her residence.

When she told him that she would call police, Komis allegedly went to the back of the residence, where he was then seen carrying a toolbox that belonged to the victim.

Authorities checked the area when they heard someone yelling, “He’s in here! He’s running!” documents state.

Komis was seen jumping off the balcony of another residence and running into a nearby jungle area before officers caught him, documents state.

Komis allegedly told officers he was sorry and asked if he could go home if he were to give back the stolen items.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with meth, documents state.