Defendant in unemployment benefits fraud remains out on bond

A man indicted on allegations that he falsified records as part of his claim submission for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will remain out of prison on a personal recognizance bond.

George Chambers Jr., 50, appeared virtually before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Monday.

The court set his personal recognizance bond at $2,000 at the request of the attorney general of Guam.

This means that he would have to pay that full amount if he were to violate any of his release conditions, which include breaking any Guam laws or leaving the island without permission.

Chambers Jr. was also ordered to report to Adult Probation Services weekly.

It was said in court that Chambers Jr. had previously answered to the charges of forgery as a third-degree felony, tampering with public records as a third-degree felony, two counts of unsworn falsification of record as a misdemeanor, and one charge of unsworn falsification of record as a misdemeanor.

The PUA program assists thousands of individuals whose jobs have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2020, Chambers was arrested on two counts of family violence as a third-degree felony after Guam police officers responded to an assault complaint at the Hemlani Apartments in Harmon.

He is scheduled to appear back in court today before Judge Vernon Perez for a status hearing on both criminal cases.