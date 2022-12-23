Mixed martial arts fighter Roman Alvarez asked for his attempted murder case to be dismissed on the grounds he should be protected by the castle doctrine.

Alvarez filed a motion last month in the Superior Court of Guam to dismiss the case charging him with attempted murder, aggravated assault and special allegations of a deadly weapon used in the commission of a felony.

Alvarez stands accused of hitting a man with his car in February outside of a club in Tumon, charging documents state.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Thursday morning, Alvarez's attorney, Joaquin "Jay" Arriola, Jr. briefly argued the case should be dismissed.

"The victim (was) continuously provoking him (Alvarez), attacking him and pursuing him beyond the establishment, outside the door, through the parking lot, up to his car, beating on the car, (and) getting right in front of him. This is a prime example of Guam's castle doctrine," Arriola told Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III.

The law, enacted in 2014, established circumstances where local victims of crime would be immune from criminal penalty and prosecution when using "defensive force."

A portion of the law explains the intent of the doctrine is to ensure "that no person or victim of crime should be required to surrender his or her personal safety to a criminal, nor should a person or victim be required to needlessly retreat in the face of intrusion or attack."

With some exceptions, Guam's castle doctrine generally permits the use of defensive force, even if the intention is to cause death, when someone is in the process of or had "unlawfully and forcefully" entered a home, business or vehicle, and the person using the force "knew or had reason to believe" the illegal act was occurring or had occurred.

In addition, Arriola asked if an evidentiary hearing could be held to further argue his case, as he had witnesses and a video to corroborate Alvarez's defense.

However, the prosecution was unable to respond in court as the Office of the Attorney General had not filed any document opposing the motion to dismiss. Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le then asked for more time to prepare for an evidentiary hearing.

In response, Lamorena set a hearing date for Jan. 19 and gave attorneys deadlines to submit relevant documents before the hearing.

Alleged fight

Alvarez's charging documents state that he allegedly got into a fight with the victim around 1 a.m. Feb. 6 inside a club at the Blue Lagoon Plaza. Witnesses reported to police that the victim put Alvarez in a headlock, while he repeatedly punched Alvarez's head.

The pair left after the fight broke up. However, prosecutors allege Alvarez returned to hit the victim with his car when the victim was talking to someone in the parking lot.

The unconscious victim was taken to the hospital bleeding from his head.

According to Post files, Alvarez was placed on house arrest and has been electronically monitored and supervised by three third-party custodians.