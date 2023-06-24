A man accused of being involved in a 2020 scheme to bring methamphetamine and marijuana into the Department of Corrections changed his plea during his trial.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Attorney General announced in a press release that Francisco Pangelinan Garrido Jr. was convicted in the Superior Court of Guam of complicity to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony.

The release stated that after a jury had been sworn in and trial began before Judge John Terlaje, Garrido changed his plea to no contest.

According to court documents, Garrido was charged in September 2020 after DOC officer Mike Gumataotao was found to be in possession of contraband that included methamphetamine, syringes, straws containing marijuana and a cellphone found in a lotion bottle.

During the police investigation, Garrido was discovered to be a suspect after being heard on a DOC PayTel conversation. Garrido admitted an inmate asked him to put the syringes and marijuana in a lotion bottle, but someone else put the meth inside, charging documents state.

Garrido's co-defendant in the case, Davina Rae Aguon, told officers Garrido packed the lotion bottle. She also said Gumataotao met her at a gas station, where Aguon gave him the bottle.

According to Post files, the inmate requesting the contraband was Michael Joseph Salas, who, after cooperating with the government and pleading guilty to his involvement, was sentenced to five years, with all but three suspended and with credit for time served. In November 2022, Salas had about one more year to complete his sentence.

Garrido is facing a maximum of 30 years in prison, which is what prosecutors will seek in sentencing.

'Strong message'

In the release, the AG's office stated obtaining a conviction for Garrido "sends the strong message of deterrence that all those who try to smuggle drugs into the Department of Corrections will be prosecuted."

"By punishing persons like Mr. Garrido, it sends the strong deterrent message that we prosecute those mocking our laws and smuggling meth into our most secure government facilities," the release stated. "Rehabilitation of inmates cannot occur when drugs are readily available in DOC."

Garrido is the second defendant this month to be convicted of charges related to smuggling contraband into DOC.

According to Post files, the first was Leroy Arriola, who was found guilty by a jury of solicitation to promote major prison contraband as a second-degree felony. The charges stem from Arriola and two others attempting to bring meth hidden inside a running shoe to an inmate in November 2022.