A man previously arrested on allegations of illegal drug possession and rape is back in prison after police said he was caught with methamphetamine.

Markus Roby, 35, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to documents, police stopped a car that Roby was driving along Chalan Koda in Dededo on Monday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officers noticed a glass pipe with meth residue sticking out of the passenger side panel, documents state.

During a search, authorities found a second pipe and a baggie with meth residue, documents state.

According to Post files, Roby was arrested in 2018 after being accused of raping a teenage girl who needed a ride home. He was arrested again the following year after authorities allegedly caught him with an illegal drug.