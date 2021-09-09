A man who attempted to commit Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud was hoping to be spared from having to spend any time in prison.

George Chambers Jr., who was found guilty of tampering with public records and unsworn falsification, appeared for sentencing before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday.

He got a total of 30 days in prison.

“Personally, the situation has been put beyond any sort of punishment particularly during a pandemic, and a situation that no one has ever been in before,” said Chambers. “So everything has been changed and we are all operating under a trial and error type of method where people are imposing different ways of doing business.”

He told the court that the pandemic has left him struggling to care for his family, which is why he applied for the PUA benefit.

“I had a lot of challenges ahead of me,” he said. “I was approved three times. My account was clearly showing payments then when I questioned where the money was, I was thrown into all of this. Of course, I’m still not aware of how many dates were changed during the trial that GDOL openly admitted they had a glitch in their system and that was the reason their dates were different but never considered it to be the reason why mine were. They even openly admitted they chose not to deal with me fairly. My question has always been, why was I chosen not to be dealt with fairly? Me and my family are suffering from the pandemic just like everyone else’s family. But, yet I wasn’t even given the time of day when I tried to find out what was going on. No matter what I tried to do, I was never dealt with thoroughly and here we are today.”

Chambers showed up nearly two hours late for his sentencing hearing, as he needed Marshals at the court to pick him up in Dededo.

Defense attorney William Bischoff contends that his client was entitled to the public assistance benefit. He asked that the prison term be suspended.

“He was working on a construction site when the pandemic started,” said Bischoff. “He was thrown out of work by the pandemic. He needed the assistance and applied for it. Whatever happened, the jury even recognized it’s not fraud. He’s entitled to the benefits he was trying to get. I think more has been made of this case than it should have been.”

Chambers previously said he plans to appeal his conviction.

“He has plans to move on with his life as soon as he can,” Bischoff said.

Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le argued that Chambers should be held in prison for eight months.

“The court’s sentence serves as a reminder that those who attempt to defraud the government will be charged with a crime and held accountable,” said Le. “I also want to once again recognize the Department of Labor who have been vigilant in detecting intentional dishonesty during the application process and ensuring that the PUA program continues to help people adversely affected by the pandemic.”

Chambers will also be placed on two years of probation after he is released and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

“It’s unfortunate that things came this far but according to the prosecution, they would like to use me as an example to deter other people from fraud. But, I don’t feel I should get used as an example,” Chambers said. “I would tell him to do it another way and stop trying to use people as examples to deter them. The truth is if I was dealt with fairly, this would’ve never came this far.”

Judge Perez said the issue was the abuse of trust.

“I am sure you’ve learned a lot since all of this has started and I am sure that you have some things to complain about and that’s fine. That does give you the right to simply take matters into your own hand and to get what you believe should have been made available to you,” said Judge Perez. “This abuse of trust that the government cites is really the primary purpose for suggesting that you will have some jail time and be held accountable.”

In March, a grand jury indicted him on allegations that he falsified records as part of his claim submission for the PUA program.

The program assists thousands of individuals whose jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus, Post files state. He was acquitted of the remaining charges of two counts of forgery as a third-degree felony, and two counts of unsworn falsification of record as a misdemeanor.