Joann Mary Leon Guerrero, one of the defendants charged in connection with a 2018 investigation involving guns, more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and 35 grams of cocaine, will not serve any more jail time, assuming she abides by her plea agreement.

Joann Mary Leon Guerrero. 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a three-year suspended sentence with credit for time served.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola suspended all but 110 days of the sentence but Leon Guerrero had exceeded those days, having been detained for 118 days before her case was resolved.

Another charge of drug possession with intent to deliver was dismissed per the plea agreement.

Leon Guerrero and two men, Sonny Carl Laguana Vasquez and Wayne Martin Lasater, were charged in 2018.

Police said the Mandaña Drug Task Force and SWAT team executed a search warrant July 17 at a home along Butullio Road in Dededo after authorities were tipped off about alleged illegal drug activity at the home.

Officers seized two handguns, more than 10 grams of meth and 35 grams of cocaine.

Vasquez entered a plea agreement in August 2019, admitting to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The court released him at the time, stating that he served more than the time called for in the plea agreement.

Sukola, who also oversaw Vasquez's sentencing, said Wednesday that there is an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Indicating that Vasquez and Leon Guerrero were in a relationship, the judge warned the latter not to contact him.

"Please, be careful," Sukola said.