A man and woman accused of dealing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine denied the charges filed against them in the District Court of Guam.

Peter Quifunas, 23, and Doreen Esther Quitaro, 47, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

The pair were each indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute and possession of firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Their trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 30.

According to the indictment, the duo was accused of conspiring and agreeing to distribute more than 50 grams of the drug around Sept. 9.

Quifunas was also found with a .40-caliber pistol that had the serial number removed, court documents state.

Investigators confiscated the firearm.