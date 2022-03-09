Several sets of criminal charges were filed in recent days against multiple defendants in the Superior Court of Guam.

The charges in the separate cases include illegal drug possession, theft and burglary.

• Julius Rosales Bergeron, 28, was charged with burglary and two counts of theft of property. Bergeron allegedly stole the victims' wallets Thursday from their hotel rooms at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon. One victim told police he was unsure if he had locked the door when he got back to his room early the morning before both victims noticed their wallets were missing, court documents state. Hotel security reviewed video surveillance and Bergeron was spotted at the hotel Monday. He fled before being caught by police. Bergeron allegedly told officers, "I didn't steal anything."

• Adrian Paul Quintanilla Cruz, 36, was charged with theft of property and forgery after he allegedly stole multiple checks worth a total of nearly $22,000. U.S. Postal Inspectors reviewed video surveillance that allegedly shows Cruz "fished" the checks from the Tamuning Post Office and altered the checks to cash them. Cruz told police he was forced to steal because he needed to "pay off debts and other things," court documents state.

• Simina Kikku, 30, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Kikku, who police confirmed had an outstanding bench warrant in a 2021 criminal case, was pulled over Saturday after police said he kept opening his car door while driving. During a search, police found a glass pipe with suspected drug residue, court documents state. Kikku allegedly told officers, "Sir, it's mine and I'm sorry."

• Sam Roger Kosam, 32, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and burglary. He is accused of stealing a car Sunday in Agana Heights. Police found Kosam at a Hågat cemetery, where he allegedly gave police a different name, adding that the "guy who parked that car" ran toward the beach. Officers recognized Kosam from previous encounters and identified him as the suspect caught in the act on home video surveillance, court documents state.

• Eric Jay Meno, 45, was charged with theft of an automobile, along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release. Meno allegedly stole a car from Hotel Mai'ana on Jan. 15. The victim told police there were $3,000 worth of tools inside the car at the time of the theft, court documents state. Investigators reviewed surveillance video and identified the suspect through his social media account. Documents note Meno had warrants out for his arrest in separate cases from 2020 and 2021.

• Brandon Michael Lueth Taisacan, 36, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance along with a notice of felony while on felony release. Police on Friday arrested Taisacan during the execution of a search warrant in connection with cases from 2016 and 2018. During a search of Taisacan at the holding cell of the Hågat Precinct, officers found a baggie containing methamphetamine, court documents state.