Defendants in Sasayan lawsuit oppose AG amending complaint

KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC and Samsung E&C America Inc., the owner and contractor of the solar farm project in Mangilao, are opposing the Office of the Attorney General's motion to amend its complaint a second time in the environmental lawsuit filed against the companies last year.

The OAG sought the court's permission to include additional information that the defendants knew about the dangers of flooding created by their alleged failure to properly implement erosion control measures weeks ahead of July 2021, when stormwater runoff significantly impacted the Sasayan Valley area of Mangilao.

Not only is Sasayan Valley the site of the historic Marbo Cave, according to the OAG, archeological studies indicate that valley was the site of a CHamoru settlement for hundreds of years from 1000 to 1700 A.D.

KEPCO Mangilao and Samsung E&C knew about their responsibility to implement an approved erosion and sediment control plan, and knew of their responsibility to protect historic sites in the area, but intentionally elected to proceed with construction without implementing the erosion and sediment control plan or following the archaeological monitoring and discovery plan, an OAG release stated.

This would be the second amended complaint by the OAG in this case and Samsung E&C, in opposing the OAG, stated that the government is "doubling down" on a "defective first amended complaint" that circumvents the regulatory scheme for these issues by adding claims that also directly conflict with that regulatory framework.

It is well established that no one is entitled to judicial relief for claims until administrative remedies have been exhausted, Samsung E&C added.

"Here, the relevant agencies - the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, Guam's Department of Parks and Recreation's Historic Preservation Office, Department of Public Works and Contractors License Board - have initiated enforcement actions, which are not yet resolved," Samsung E&C stated. "The additional court claims asserted by the attorney general are entirely inconsistent with the regulatory scheme and would result in inconsistent rulings, duplicative government proceedings, double recovery and piling on of penalties; force the parties to litigate issues on multiple fronts; and would violate the fundamental rights of Samsung."

KEPCO Mangilao joined Samsung E&C's opposition while also stating that each of the government's causes of action in the suit are subject to dismissal for failing to state a claim for which the court may grant relief.

Samsung E&C had also asked the court to dismiss the OAG's first amended complaint in its entirety, with prejudice, a motion that KEPCO Mangilao also informed the court it would join.

The OAG initially filed its suit after Guam EPA investigated reports of the runoff in the Sasayan Valley area and issued a notice of violation against the contractor after confirming that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed.

Samsung E&C filed a notice of intent to appeal the notice. The contractor was among the agenda items for a Guam EPA board meeting Thursday. However, that meeting was canceled due to lack of quorum.