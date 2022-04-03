Lawyers for Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas and his father, the subjects of a lawsuit filed by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, are requesting an accounting of attorneys fees paid to GHURA's legal counsel so that the defendants may seek a return of those fees to the people of Guam for having been spent on "a clearly frivolous lawsuit."

The request was made in a reply to GHURA's response to the defendants wanting to dismiss the case.

"The court should reject the arguments presented by plaintiff in its response and grant the motion to dismiss," the reply stated on behalf of the delegate and his father.

"Further, the court should declare the suit frivolous and hold a hearing to impose an attorneys fees award on plaintiff and Ray Topasna for executing the verified complaint," the reply added, before making the request to account for attorneys fees paid to GHURA's counsel, the McDonald Law Office LLC.

The delegate and his father are represented by Razzano Walsh & Torres, P.C.

Topasna had served as executive director for GHURA, but he died about two months after the reply was filed in December 2021.

The case was schedule for oral argument on March 17, but that was pushed back to June 20 due to an overlap with another case involving the defendants' lawyers.

GHURA filed the case against Michael San Nicolas and his father, Miguel B. San Nicolas, for allegedly making false claims related to their role as landlords in the federally funded Section 8 housing program. The agency is seeking to recoup payments made during the years when the alleged conflicts took place, in addition to other relief.

Michael San Nicolas was a senator who had direct oversight over GHURA, and that posed a conflict of interest when he continued to be a landlord for GHURA's Section 8 program tenants, according to the suit.

The allegations stem from housing lease contracts that began a decade ago, before Michael San Nicolas became a public official, but continued after he was elected into office as a senator in 2013.

Between January 2013 and April 2017, Michael San Nicolas is said to have received about $54,041 in payments.

His father was reportedly involved in his political career and, as an immediate family member, also allegedly held a conflict of interest. Miguel San Nicolas reportedly made $76,186 under a housing contract as a Section 8 landlord from October 2013 until the end of October 2017.

The San Nicolases argued that there are only two ways to seek action under the Guam False Claims and Whistleblower Act - as the Guam attorney general or by a private person - and GHURA is neither.

The Office of the Attorney General declined to pursue the case on behalf of the government of Guam.

But attorneys for GHURA cited laws to support the agency's claim that it is considered a "person" that could seek action under the false claims and whistleblower law.

In reply, lawyers for San Nicolas stated that including GHURA as a "person" under the false claims and whistleblower law would lead to absurd results. While they did not dispute that GHURA is a "person" under certain purposes, they did argue that the agency is not a person under the false claims and whistleblower law specifically.

Among their points, the lawyers also argued that the OAG's refusal to take on the case should be regarded as persuasive authority that the suit may not be maintained.