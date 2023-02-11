The private attorney panel at the Judiciary of Guam has been shrinking over the last few years, leading to increasing caseloads for the few lawyers left on the panel and the appointment of cases to other attorneys at the Guam bar, who may not have much experience with criminal law.

The Guam Daily Post requested information that accounts for how many private attorneys were on the panel from 2019 through 2022. Documents from 2019 showed about eight attorneys for felony cases and misdemeanor cases, with the same attorneys handling both.

By late December 2022, there were only two attorneys for felony cases - Samuel Teker and Terrence Timblin - and three for misdemeanors - Teker, Timblin and William Pole. But that has since changed, as well.

The numbers of attorneys for juvenile and appellate cases also have fallen.

Two attorneys have left the panel and are now in public office: Attorney General Douglas Moylan and Superior Court of Guam Judge John Terlaje, although Terlaje left several months before his nomination to become a judge.

Others have left to work in government, have retired or have decided they couldn't be included on the panel anymore.

Sarah Elmore-Hernandez, the director of policy, planning and community relations at the Judiciary of Guam, said the chief contributing factor to the reduction in the panel is that several attorneys who have served at the panel, or have the criminal law experience to serve, have retired or are approaching retirement.

"While the judiciary has ensured that indigent representation is available in all instances, this shortage of attorneys has meant higher caseloads for members on the PAP," Elmore-Hernandez stated.

Indigent defendants are appointed legal counsel by the court on a hierarchy. First is the Public Defender Service Corp., then the Alternate Public Defender, then the private attorney panel and finally, if no others can take on the defendant, the court will call on active members of the Guam Bar Association.

'Kind of a mess'

Timblin told The Guam Daily Post he received 27 new cases in January, which he called "unprecedented."

"Part of it is just the whole methamphetamine epidemic. Half of these cases are drug cases. And then, of course, there's a lot of robberies and burglaries, which are basically related to the need to get money to buy drugs. It's always been there. But again, the last couple of months it just exploded," Timblin said.

By the time the Post spoke to him this month, Timblin also had resigned from the private attorney panel, stating that he couldn't handle the caseload anymore.

"This is causing a lot of problems because they're trying to get members of the Guam Bar who otherwise don't practice criminal law. They're not very happy about it. Some people would say they don't know enough about it to handle the case," Timblin said, adding that others would rather resign from the bar than touch criminal cases.

"It's kind of a mess," Timblin said.

There is some ambiguity for members of the Guam Bar called on to represent criminal defendants, according to Timblin. On one hand, there is a duty to help the Judiciary, but on the other, the attorneys have an ethical duty to know what they are doing, he said.

"Some people have said, 'Look, I don't know how to do this.' And they've been let off. But once somebody resigns, they can't touch them, ... they can't give them anything," Timblin added.

As of the end of January, Teker was still part of the panel for felonies, now with attorney James Spivey. Both also handle misdemeanors, and Pole continued to be listed for misdemeanor cases.

Teker attributed the shrinkage in the number of private attorneys to the pay, which he said was a third to a quarter of what is billed by other attorneys, and a lack of interest or training for younger attorneys to practice criminal law.

The court gives no incentives to be on the panel, such as a break on yearly dues for the Guam Bar Association, and it takes time to get paid and there is no support from the public defender or the court on certain services, such as procuring an investigator, Teker said.

The hourly rate was bumped up this year to $100 per hour from $90, Teker said, before adding that he believed that was too little, too late.

Most lawyers who are part of the local bar practice civil law and don't want to be paid $100 when they can bill at $350 per hour, Teker said.

Aging pool, lack of expertise

Like the Judiciary, Teker also acknowledged that attorneys on the panel were aging out.

"I used to be one of the young guys, ... now I am old. The bar is old and there is not much influx of young lawyers coming to Guam to stay. And if they do stay, they go work for a bigger firm who only does civil work," Teker said.

Save for the public defender, alternate public defender and Office of the Attorney General, there are no real firms on Guam that have the time or other resources to train young lawyers in criminal law, he added.

"I was lucky when I started because my dad's firm, Gayle and Teker, was a civil firm, but then they merged with Civille and Tang. And I had my dad, to a lesser extent, teach me criminal law, but I had Patrick Civille, who was awesome ... and he mentored me and I owe him so much," Teker told the Post.

He acknowledged that his caseload is affecting his ability to handle cases, but said he remained on the panel because he did not want to leave the court "hanging out to dry."

"I am very appreciative to the court for providing me with a steady side income over these past 22 years. And quite frankly, I feel like I owe the court something back. And the way I look at it, an overbusy, swamped me is better than some civil lawyer who sits in his or her office and bills ... clients. And who rarely or never goes to court, has really never done a criminal case, and just doesn't want to be there," Teker said.

From his observations, Teker said, he has seen the court struggle to find representation for indigent defendants when lawyers have preexisting matters, conflicts of interest or other issues that leave the judge moving from one lawyer to the next in hope of identifying counsel.

Better pay and required training are acknowledged by the Judiciary as obstacles.

"As Chief Justice (Robert) Torres stated during his swearing-in remarks last month, attracting more attorneys will require specialized training opportunities as well as increasing the hourly rates of court-appointed attorneys who make far less than their counterparts in federal court," Elmore-Hernandez told the Post.