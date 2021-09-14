The trial for murder defendant Jeremy Janell Alvarez is set to move forward, but the defense first wants the results of the DNA evidence collected in the case.

Alvarez, 19, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

Defense attorney Douglas Moylan told the court that he continues to wait for the DNA report as he prepares for his client's trial.

Alvarez is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 18.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Alvarez allegedly told Guam Police Department officers that he hit the victim, 77-year-old Sun Cha Park Allen, with a hammer "five to 10 times" after she touched his genital area on Dec. 8, 2020.

He told investigators that he asked Allen for Xanax and that's when she touched him, the prosecution stated in court documents.

Allen was in critical condition at Guam Regional Medical City and died a few days after the attack.