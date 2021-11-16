The defendants accused in a Dededo shooting that sent one man to the hospital earlier this year are waiting for prosecutors to hand over police evidence in the case so they can prepare for trial.

Justin Michael Duenas, also known as "Buddha," and Jensen Belga Develles appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

Defense attorneys told the court they have not yet received any of the photos that Guam police captured at the crime scene.

Duenas and Develles are scheduled to go to trial Dec. 3.

It was also said in court that both defendants are negotiating potential plea agreements with the prosecution.

The two have since pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges.

On Aug. 18, the pair went to a residence at Trankilo Court in Dededo after spotting the victim’s car parked out front, court documents state.

The victim told police the two men entered the home armed with handguns, and they got into a fight before Duenas shot him in the chest, documents state.

Duenas allegedly told investigators that his dispute with the victim started over $700 that he owed following a game of darts.