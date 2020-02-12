Defense budget proposes 3% military pay raise, $723M Guam projects

The Trump administration's proposed fiscal 2021 budget for the Department of Defense includes a 3% pay raise for service members and $723 million in military construction projects for Guam.

The proposed funding for Guam includes a $20 million "space control facility No. 5." The funding is for the Site Activation Task Force for the Guam Air National Guard's Space Control Squadron to begin later this month, said Maj. Josephine Blas of the Guam National Guard.

Last year, the Air Force confirmed Guam will be the site of one of nine small launch rocket missions. These satellite rockets are launched using a modified Boeing 747.

If the spending gets Congress' approval, the overall value of military construction projects for Guam would represent a significant increase from recent years and could reach close to $1.2 billion in two budget years.

The value of annual military construction projects that have been authorized for Guam under the defense spending budget process has been increasing from $354 million in fiscal 2018 to $448 million in fiscal 2019 and $470 million in 2020.

The proposed military construction projects on Guam include, under the Navy:

• a Joint Region Marianas bachelor enlisted quarters, $80 million;

• base warehouse, $55.4 million;

• central fuel station, $35.9 million;

• combined explosive ordnance facility, $37.6 million;

• defense access road bridge improvements, $40.2 million;

• defense access road strengthening, $70.7 million;

• distribution warehouse, $77.9 million;

• combat skills training facility, $17.4 million; and

• joint communication upgrades, $166 million.

For Andersen Air Force Base:

• an ordnance operations administration facility, $21.2 million; and

• a weapons complex, $56 million.

The Trump administration's proposed overall defense spending of $705 billion reflects a 0.1% increase from the prior fiscal year, but more spending is allocated toward new priorities, according to the Defense Department’s budget overview.

"Given this flattened funding level, the department made numerous hard choices to ensure that resources are directed toward the department’s highest priorities," according to the Pentagon's budget statement, which added later that this shift allowed the department "to more effectively resource higher national defense strategy priorities."

The budget proposal includes the following investments:

• $28.9 billion for nuclear modernization;

• $20 billion for missile defense;

• $18 billion in “space domain" investments, including a $2.5 billion space-based overhead persistent infrared system;

• $9.8 billion for cyberspace investments, including cybersecurity and artificial intelligence;

• $57 billion in “air domain,” including 79 new F-35 fighter jets;

• $32 billion in “maritime domain," including two submarines and an aircraft carrier;

• $13 billion in land vehicles, including $1.5 billion worth of tanks and another $1.4 billion in light tactical vehicles; and

• $21 billion in weapons, including $1.2 billion in rockets.

Pay raise, housing allowance

In addition to a 3% military pay raise, the troops and their families could get, under the proposal:

• funding for the statutory increases in military basic allowance for housing and basic allowance for subsistence;

• continuation of family support programs with an investment of more than $8 billion for professional development and education opportunities for service members and military spouses;

• child care for more than 160,000 children; and

• youth programs serving more than 1 million family members.