At least a handful of jurors in the negligent homicide trial against former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. told the Superior Court of Guam through a survey that they would want to be excused from the case.

“The case may be ripe for a motion for mistrial based on this survey,” defense attorney Jay Arriola said during a hearing held before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Friday.

That would mean the process would be reset and a new jury selected.

Twelve jurors and three alternates responded to the survey issued by the court earlier this week.

Arriola said the situation is grounds for a mistrial, however, his argument was not addressed during Friday’s hearing.

Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan, who objected to resuming trial next week, said nine jurors expressed concern in the survey about their health if they were to return to jury duty during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Three jurors also stated they are unable to participate in the trial during the pandemic without having a prejudice or bias toward the defendant.

O’Mallan said it would be reckless to resume trial at this time.

The prosecution was given until Monday to file its official objection with the court.

Torre is scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, Oct. 21, so both parties can argue the prosecution’s request for further delays.

Torre is charged with negligent homicide in connection with the 2015 shooting death of fellow police officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

The latest Judiciary of Guam administrative order ultimately leaves the decision up to the judge to determine if he wants to proceed with the ongoing trial after Oct. 19.

It was previously noted that the defendant could decide whether he wants to proceed with trial with fewer than 12 jurors.