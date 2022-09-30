Defense: ‘Certain people didn't like' retired GPD officer Garcia

An attorney representing former Guam Police Department Lt. Jojo Garcia said the only reason there is a trial related to terrorizing charges is because "certain people didn't like" Garcia.

Garcia's trial began Thursday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam. He stands accused of terrorizing and reckless conduct as third-degree felonies, along with charges of reckless conduct and official misconduct as misdemeanors.

The case against Garcia accuses him of threatening four people between November 2021 and January 2022.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le did not give many details about Garcia's alleged actions in his opening statements to jurors, however, he stressed it will be up to the jurors to determine whether Garcia "crossed a line."

"Even though there is one defendant here, what you decide will tell the rest of the people in your community, and our community, where that line is and what is OK and what is not; what's excusable and what's not excusable," Le said to jurors chosen to determine whether Garcia is guilty of the charges.

According to Post files, a widely circulated cellphone video showed a handful of people arguing in a Dededo neighborhood with Garcia, who was off-duty and allegedly armed with what appeared to be a rifle.

Garcia's counsel, Peter Santos, who is representing the former officer pro bono, responded by asking the jury to pay close attention to the evidence, which he said will include testimony from Garcia himself.

Santos referred to the defendant during trial as a GPD captain, which he explained was based on a promotion given upon Garcia's retirement.

"Pay close attention to all the testimony, all the evidence you're going to hear, all the videos you're going to watch and in what context comes out and I think you'll know why we're here is because certain people disliked retired Capt. Garcia and we really shouldn't be here," Santos said of Garcia's case, which included no arrest and, Santos argued, no level of criminality.

The first witness called to testify against Garcia was a GPD officer, who the prosecution said last week would be part of a "long parade of witnesses" that consist of Garcia's superiors and subordinates testifying against him.

Trial continues Friday with more witnesses called by the prosecution to testify.