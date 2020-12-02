Another Department of Defense construction contractor, Pacific Rim Constructors Inc., has suspended work because of COVID-19 cases among its workforce.

In compliance with the Department of Public Health and Social Services directives and guidelines, Pacific Rim has closed its barracks and ceased project operations, the company announced Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there were 17 positive cases reported among its foreign workers on H-2B visas. Those who tested positive for COVID-19 were immediately isolated away from the barracks and are currently receiving medical treatment, the company stated.

With the assistance of DPHSS, Pacific Rim is also continuing to rigorously test other employees who have been identified as close contacts to the positive cases.

"Pacific Rim Constructors Inc. will continue to work closely with DPHSS and adhere to their recommended guidance and recommendations. The health and safety of all our employees is our top priority and we are taking all precautionary measures to prevent any further spread within our company and the community," the company stated.

Pacific Rim was awarded a $36 million defense contract in September for the construction of utilities and site improvements for main and commercial gates at the future Marine Corps Base in Finegayan, Guam, Post files show.

The contractor also is the builder at the Ironwood Villas, a 138-unit housing development in Toto.

The company didn't state how many are in its workforce and how many are foreign workers.

The company also wasn't available when reached for information on what some of its major projects are.

Last month, two major defense construction contractors were temporarily paused due to COVID-19.

Black Construction disclosed that hundreds of its close to 900 workers, including more than 300 in a workers' housing compound, tested positive for COVID-19. Black Construction volunteered to suspend all of its projects, worth more than $611 million on Guam, until its workforce regained its health.

In mid-November, Core Tech International reported 140 positive cases following a day of testing 420 employees for COVID-19. Core Tech also paused while its workers were regaining their health.

The mass testing for Black Construction and Core Tech was in conjunction with Public Health.

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech.