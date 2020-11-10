More than 312 workers of a Department of Defense construction contractor on Guam have tested positive for COVID-19.

Black Construction Corp., in collaboration with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, came forward to let the public know of its COVID-19 cluster, which started with one positive case from a local worker on Oct. 24.

The majority of the Black Construction workers afflicted with COVID-19 live in a workers' compound. Black has suspended all of its projects, worth more than $600 million, as a result of this COVID-19 cluster.

One of the COVID-19 patients is hospitalized and the rest of the workers who tested positive who are not ill are isolated on the second floor of one of Black Construction's two workers' housing buildings.

All of Black Construction's 556 foreign workers on H-2B visas have been tested and 312 tested positive, according to a press conference attended by Leonard Kaae, senior vice president and general manager at Black; Public Health Director Arthur San Agustin; and Dr. Hoa Nguyen, medical adviser for Black.

Black also has a local workforce of about 300.

Testing is underway, which will ultimately cover about 1,300 people associated with Black Construction and its projects, including subcontractors and vendors.

Kaae said Black Construction project sites are isolated from the public. And the H-2B workers and others who live in the company's housing compound have been on lockdown since March. This means they could only travel from their job site to the housing compound as a precaution to COVID-19, Kaae said.

A worker from the Federated States of Micronesia who violated the lockdown was fired, Kaae said.

When at job sites, however, the foreign workers work alongside Black Construction's local workforce.

"We've got a lot of workers here on Guam and our focus is to keep people healthy and back to work," Kaae said.

The job sites do have a monitor to check for symptoms at the beginning of the workday, the company stated. However, the challenge for Black was some of the workers who tested positive were not showing symptoms, according to officials.

Public Health commended Black for stepping forward with its COVID-19 cases.

Black's projects include:

• a $170 million housing development at Andersen Air Force Base;

• an $84 million North Ramp project, also at Andersen, that includes a warehouse and helicopter hangar for the Marines who are relocating from Okinawa;

• the $86 million live-fire training range project on Northwest Field, also within Andersen;

• the $112 million northern district wastewater treatment plant upgrade in support of the new Marine Corps base;

• the $137 million third-floor isolation quarter at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport; and

• a $22 million facility in Tiyan for Pacific Unlimited.

Disclosure up to a company

Public Health has refused to name another construction company that previously had a COVID-19 cluster of more than 80 cases in a workers' barracks.

San Agustin said the department is concerned about Public Health's liability when a business is named. Public Health routinely names businesses that have health and sanitation issues, such as roach and rodent infestations or failure to have a certified manager in a food business on site.

San Agustin said Public Health will ask the attorney general's office for an opinion on the issue of naming private businesses that are hit by COVID-19 clusters.

More testing underway

Black Construction is working with DPHSS to test the rest of its team as well as subcontractors to stop the spread of the virus. The infection started with a local worker who infected co-workers at one of the job sites. He was confirmed positive on Oct. 24, Nguyen said.

Nguyen said while the number of people who've been infected may seem large, the cluster involves workers living in the workers' compound.

"So it's not so much workers who interact regularly with the community," Nguyen said, adding that their interaction with the community is "very small to none."

Nguyen said Black Construction had taken strong measures to protect their employees, "but as you see it's very hard to control infection when it's started."

He said following the confirmation of one of the workers, they started testing other employees and that effort will continue with the local workforce as well as subcontractors.

Nguyen said while they have a few hundred people to go, a majority of the workers were asymptomatic or had very mild symptoms. There's one worker in the hospital, which he said is a very small number with respect to the overall population they're working with.

He said Black Construction has placed its team of foreign skilled workers in one of three areas: isolation for those who tested positive; quarantine for those who were in close contact; and a third facility for those who've tested negative.

"The whole workforce is in quarantine at this point, so there's no interaction with the community," Nguyen said, reiterating the community risk is minimal.

Kaae said with the help of DPHSS, and Nguyen and the American Medical Center staff, Black Construction is focused on getting workers healthy and back to full strength so they can return to their projects, all of which are on hold to help prevent the further spread of the virus.