Former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr., 36, suffered from an alcohol-induced blackout the night his fellow officer, Sgt. Elbert Piolo, was shot and killed outside of Torre’s Yigo residence in 2015.

During Torre’s retrial on Thursday, a clinical psychiatrist, Dr. Pablo Stewart, testified virtually from Hawaii.

“He had a fragmentary blackout,” said Stewart, who also testified during the first trial in 2017.

Stewart, a defense witness, said he conducted a mental health evaluation to understand Torre’s state of mind the night of the shooting. He also reviewed Piolo’s autopsy results and Torre’s medical records from U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

“You don’t have to be an alcoholic or a heavy drinker to experience a blackout,” he said. “A person in a blackout is fully conscious. They are walking and talking. They lose time and don’t remember certain things or certain conversations that occur.”

He said Torre's memory from that night only returned after he was at the hospital.

Stewart also said in court that Piolo was in a state of delirium due to the rapid blood loss following the shooting.

While the prosecution previously replayed Piolo's last words in a 911 call, pleading for help, the defense portrayed the victim as suicidal because of extramarital problems.

“I think suicide very likely played a part in this whole case,” he said.

The defense also called up the defendant’s father, Guam police Lt. Mark Torre Sr., to testify on Thursday.

Torre Sr. recalled waking up and going outside of his Yigo home to find his son and Piolo.

“I see (Piolo) with his back pressed against my son’s truck and he had his arms outward and he did not have a shirt on. Marky was right next to him,” said Torre Sr. “I see Bert get off the truck and make his way towards Marky. I see the two of them embrace. As Bert turns to his left ... I saw a clear hole between his armpit and his chest.”

He recalled Piolo’s final words to him before he gave 911 dispatchers directions to his residence and told them the scene was secured.

“I heard him say ... ‘LT, please help me. They shot me. They shot me,’” he said. “Mark was using his arms to apply pressure to the hole that I saw.”

Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan asked Torre Sr. about the hole he saw on Piolo.

“At that moment I didn’t know what that was,” Torre Sr. said. “I saw no weapons and I was armed, and my weapon was secured.”

Witness credibility questioned

The defense also brought up a concern with the testimony given earlier this week by GPD Officer John Edwards.

Edwards was the police officer wearing a body camera the night he responded to the Torre residence.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola said Edwards should be disqualified, arguing he lied on his GPD application and failed to pass a polygraph exam when he was first hired.

Arriola told the court that Edwards was terminated from the Phoenix Police Department in 2003.

“We went to trial three years ago and we moved to suppress the body camera because he was not qualified to be an officer at the time ... this information comes to us the day he takes the stand on the second trial.”

The GPD chief at the time had approved Edwards’ use of the body camera, but the defense challenged its use in 2015.

“The record shows he was terminated ... for being a liar, for being untruthful,” Arriola said. “What the government is missing here, we hope it’s not lost on the court. It was egregious to say GPD did not know he’s been terminated.”

O’Mallan questioned the credibility of Edwards' termination documents presented by the defense.

“The video speaks for itself,” O’Mallan said.

The court is reviewing the arguments.

Torre Jr. is facing charges of negligent homicide in connection with the 2015 deadly shooting of Piolo.

The trial continues today before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas.