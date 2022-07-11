Defense for suruhanu accused of sexual assault seeks to bar testimony from other accusers

Legal counsel for Frank "Ko" San Nicolas, the former port police officer and known suruhanu accused of sexually assaulting a woman in May 2020, is asking the court to reconsider its decision to allow witnesses who have alleged that San Nicolas also assaulted them in the past.

The alleged victim in this case completed cross-examination July 6. The prosecution was to call in a witness identified as C.T. that afternoon, an alleged prior victim of San Nicolas, but defense attorney Jay Arriola asked the court to reconsider allowing such testimony for the trial.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas paused proceedings until today, when the parties are to argue their positions.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Motions have been filed in writing. Arriola stated that the victim's testimony provided new facts that were not initially before the court, and that reconsideration would be appropriate. He also argued C.T. and R.L., another witness, should not be allowed to testify based on the victim's testimony.

In this case, San Nicolas is accused of taking his accuser to a remote cave for a spiritual massage, which led to the alleged rape.

The government offered the court testimony from C.T. and R.L. as means to prove unlikeliness that the victim was untruthful, lack of mistake, and modus operandi of isolating a woman, according to Arriola, who wrote that none of those purposes are relevant.

He argued that, based on the victim's testimony, the trial is about consent and whether she consented to the alleged actions in the cave. The testimony from C.T. and R.L. would offer nothing with regard to consent, he added.

Modus operandi and "lack of mistake" are also irrelevant because there is no argument that anyone other than San Nicolas could have committed the alleged actions, and "mistake" has not been raised as a defense, according to Arriola.

"The crux of the (prosecution's) position, the unlikelihood that the victim is being untruthful, reveals their improper intent. They offer the (witnesses) to show that because R.L. and C.T. allege the defendant raped them, (the victim) must not have consented here. They allege that because multiple people make similar, unproven and uncorrelated allegations, (the victim) is truthful and the jury must find she did not consent to the alleged criminal conduct," Arriola stated.

"The government's case is built heavily around all their witnesses saying: #METOO," Arriola added later, referring to the label used in recent years to show solidarity with victims of sexual abuse and violence, as well as to share stories of sexual assault.

Prosecutor opposed

The prosecution, represented by Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto, opposed Arriola's reconsideration motion. Canto argued that only two facts are new and they are not so different that they would alter the court's initial decision to allow the witnesses.

Canto also called the defense's argument that testimony from C.T. and R.L. would provide nothing in terms of consent "baffling." The argument ignores that the court's analysis regarding similarity is "the very reason why these testimonies are probative of consent," Canto stated.

"At minimum, the Rule 413 evidence is probative of the fact that defendant isolated his victims and placed them in an environment where consent was obtained for traditional medical or spiritual treatment, not sex. The existence of such evidence makes it more likely than not that defendant's similar actions concerning (the victim in this case) were for the purpose of engaging in nonconsensual sex with her," Canto stated.

These other witnesses were alluded to during opening remarks for the trial. Canto said at the time that two other women had similar experiences with San Nicolas years ago.

"If you carefully consider the defendant’s actions, and what he does to his victims, it will be obvious to you that he is a serial rapist," she told the jury during her opening statement.

Arriola told the jurors that they could completely disregard testimony from these witnesses. He also took issue with the timing and manner of them coming forward, bringing up the Me Too label at the onset of trial.

"(They) responded to Instagram posts that said, ‘If you know Ko raped you come forward right now. Come forward right now.’ Famalao’an. Famalao’an. Me too. Me too," Arriola said during his opening remarks.

This is the second sexual assault case involving San Nicolas. He was acquitted in the first, which involved a different woman.