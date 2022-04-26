The second man accused in a shooting last year in Dededo that sent one man to the hospital may not be accepting the government's plea deal.

Jensen Belga Develles, 28, appeared Monday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.

Defense attorney Samuel Teker told the court they received a plea offer from the prosecution, adding the terms of the agreement are "a bit harsh."

Details of the plea agreement have not yet been made public.

Develles faces charges of attempted murder.

Teker said he would also be requesting that the court release Develles from prison to a third-party custodian.

Develles is scheduled back in court on June 27.

Alleged co-actor Justin Michael Duenas, 32, also known as "Buddha," awaits sentencing after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Duenas faces seven to 25 years in prison.

2021 shooting

In August 2021, the pair went to a residence at Trankilo Court in Dededo after spotting the man's car parked out front, court documents state.

The victim told police the two men entered the home armed with handguns, and they fought before Duenas shot him in the chest, documents state.

Duenas allegedly told investigators his dispute with the man started over $700 he owed following a game of darts.