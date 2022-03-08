As the trial is slated to begin in the Hansen Helicopters criminal case this week, the defense is calling for the removal of the prosecution team and an evidentiary hearing on allegations the government’s conduct has reached “another level of outrageousness.”

Attorney David Lujan, on behalf of his client Kenneth Rufus Crowe, filed a motion on Sunday evening alleging government prosecutors have not only acted negligently but unethically. Crowe was the director of operations for Hansen Helicopters.

Lujan accused prosecutors of trying to “entrap” him and alleges he has an unsolicited video showing the U.S. Attorney’s Office coercing a witness to provide false testimony.

The federal government alleges the defendants covered up safety violations by forging documents, counterfeiting aircraft parts and bribing a Federal Aviation Administration safety inspector, court documents state. Timothy J. Cislo was the FAA safety inspector who pled guilty in this case.

In this new issue, the defense particularly took issue with a document filing prosecutors provided to the court on Feb. 25 intended to be private for the court’s review without serving the defense, according to the defense. The filing violated the government’s “duty of candor to the court and contains nothing but false smears against Lujan and his client,” the defense motion states. Lujan indicated that he only learned of the filing when it was “inadvertently served” to the defendants.

Lujan alleges the government concocted a story that the defense attorney knew that a certain witness would testify live because of an accusation that he engaged in witness tampering.

The defense alleges emails it obtained show that this particular witness and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Marie Miller were “secretly working together to entrap Lujan.”

Lujan has asked the court to order the submission of those emails in a format that doesn't have blacked-out sections.

The defense motion states Lujan filed a digital recording of an unsolicited video of the witness declaring that the U.S. Attorney’s office had “coerced him into giving false testimony,” and alleged the video demonstrates either that the government has engaged in witness tampering or that the video was part of a scheme by Miller and the witness to entrap Lujan.

Lujan has asked the court to set a hearing to address the concerns raised by the defense and schedule an evidentiary hearing, issue an order directing the government to be represented by a new assistant U.S. attorney at the evidentiary hearing who has no prior connection to the case. Lujan also is asking the court to admonish the government that all government communications between certain witnesses be turned over to the defense.

Lujan further seeks a court order requiring the government to unredact all emails attached to the government’s filing with the court, issue an order requiring the government to provide the defendant all audio transmissions referenced in the government’s exhibits and provide all audio recordings in which any potential witness or defendant is speaking.

The prosecution has not filed a response to Lujan's new allegations as of Monday's deadline.

(Daily Post Staff)