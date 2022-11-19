Defense: Jerry Kitchen crash charges a 'cover-up' for police

Defense counsel for the suspected driver of a red Jeep that crashed into Jerry Kitchen last year said his client should not have been charged because it was a "cover-up."

On Friday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam, the trial for Nakita Aguon, who faces misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired for allegedly driving a red Jeep into Jerry Kitchen restaurant in Tamuning after a night of drinking with friends, began with opening statements from both the prosecuting and defense attorneys.

Representing the people of Guam, Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan started trial by saying "someone could have been killed when, after a long night of drinking, Nakita Aguon crashed her jeep, her red Jeep, into Jerry Kitchen."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Olan went on to explain that after Aguon was at a Hagåtña bar with friends "having multiple alcoholic drinks," she drove, with her friends in the car, and "barreled into Jerry Kitchen in the early morning hours of Feb. 25, 2021."

The prosecutor then acknowledged a "mess-up" by the Guam Police Department in responding to the crash.

"Instead of conducting a field sobriety breathalyzer test, which would have been the normal standard operating procedure, they instead issued her a traffic citation and released her," Olan said before arguing it doesn't mean Aguon is not guilty of driving while impaired.

'Cover-up'

In response, Aguon's attorney, David Lujan, told the jury of six his client never should have been charged.

"The evidence is going to show that this is a cover-up. Ms. Aguon's charge is a cover-up for two police officers," Lujan said before mentioning one of the officers was Joneen Terlaje, who was off-duty and in the red Jeep when it crashed into Jerry Kitchen.

Aguon was not charged until months after the crash, and in that time GPD conducted an internal investigation in an attempt to determine if any officers on- or off-duty, may have violated departmental general orders, rules or regulations, Post files state.

The initial investigation into the crash was closed and Aguon was cited March 2 for the crash, however, GPD conducted a follow-up and forwarded the report to the Office of the Attorney General.

According to Aguon's charging documents, a confidential witness told OAG investigators Aguon and her passengers sat in the witness' vehicle while police investigated the scene. After the citation, the witness drove them all back to pick up their vehicles from a bar, according to Post files.