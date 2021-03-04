Kidnapping defendant Darren Jared Carandang Cruz was allowed to hug his family inside the courtroom after several hours of arguments were made during his sentencing in the Superior Court of Guam.

Cruz appeared before Judge Dana Gutierrez on Thursday.

In 2016, the former Department of Corrections officer was accused of forcing a man and woman known to him into an abandoned mansion in Yona at knifepoint before physically assaulting the man, and threatening to kill the pair.

He has since pleaded guilty to kidnapping as a second-degree felony, burglary as a third-degree felony, terrorizing as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor.

Defense attorney David Lujan asked the court for leniency.

“The reason they went to the Bordallo mansion was for the purpose of the (divorce) papers and what was going on. It was in everyone’s interest - not just Darren…to go to that place. What had occurred is these two lovers were caught by the (defendant),” said Lujan. “There were three victims. The main victim is Darren, and I am not trying to downplay what he did. He is sorry and knows that he was wrong.”

Lujan recommended that Cruz be sentenced to five years in prison with credit for the four years and five months he has already served at DOC.

“The entire time Darren has been in prison he has been a caring person,” he said. “We are saying to the court that Darren has already served his sentence. Darren has agreed that we should ask for a little more than what he has served because he is sincere in his sorrow about what happened. He also realizes that he may have some reason for engaging in that conduct. He also realized that he probably overreacted.”

The defense argued the defendant has been punished for his crime, adding that he admitted the charges to protect his children from learning the truth at trial.

“It’s not only because Darren has been a model prisoner, but also so his family and two boys can continue to live a normal life knowing that they have a father,” he said.

Lujan said doctors testified that Cruz suffered from bipolar disorder “meaning that Darren was not insane but that it comprised his judgment and responsibility for his actions.”

Assistant Attorney General David Rivera recommended that Cruz be sentenced to 25 years in prison with five years suspended and credit for time served.

“It turned into a night of terror and fear for (the victim),” said Rivera. “He threatened the victims and then kidnapped them…They end up on the rooftop of the Bordallo mansion where the defendant threatened to kill them. He threatened to throw the victims off the roof and threatened harm to the family members…that he would kill them so that their fear would keep them from speaking out.”

Cruz is scheduled back in court on Monday for a continued sentencing hearing.