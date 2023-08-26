Defense lawyers objected to a judge presiding over government corruption cases because of his alleged endorsement of Attorney General Douglas Moylan.

On Tuesday afternoon, Guam Regional Transit Authority board Chair Alejo Sablan and attorney Joaquin "Jay" Arriola Jr. filed an objection in the Superior Court of Guam to Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III being the assigned judge in the case in which Sablan and four other GRTA officials face corruption charges.

Sablan's charges are related to Richard Ybanez not having the requisite college degree to serve as the interim executive manager of GRTA between April 2022 and May 2023.

Sablan, Ybanez, Transit Authority certifying officer Jennifer Badar Cruz, Hågat Mayor and Transit board Chair Kevin Susuico and Inalåhan Mayor and transit board member Anthony Chargualaf pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their cases were assigned to Lamorena and they appeared before him on Tuesday morning.

After the hearing, Sablan and Arriola filed an objection to Lamorena being assigned due to his endorsement of Moylan during Moylan's campaign for office last year.

The objection states Moylan used social media to campaign and on Aug. 28, 2022, he posted his resume on his Facebook page, which included Lamorena as a "professional reference."

Arriola argued Lamorena violated the Code of Judicial Conduct by publicly endorsing a political candidate.

"Based on the foregoing, Presiding Judge Lamorena's impartiality might be reasonably questioned should he continue to sit as a judge on this matter. His endorsement of AG Moylan would likely be construed as the lending of the prestige of Judge Lamorena's judicial office to advance the interests of AG Moylan. This is particularly so in this case as it relates to alleged 'government corruption' and the political investigations of public officials," the defense stated in its objection.

Arriola said he intends to call Moylan as a witness to testify on his involvement in the investigation into GRTA officials, and to challenge matters related to the grand jury and the motivation in bringing the case.

"A reasonable observer would likely question the presiding judge's impartiality to these circumstances on any decision that bears on Mr. Moylan's involvement in this case and his credibility," Arriola wrote.

He argued Lamorena would be biased in favor of Moylan, which warrants Lamorena's disqualification from serving as the judge on the case.

Arriola additionally gave a comment to The Guam Daily Post regarding the objection.

"We rely on my client's verified statement of objection filed in court and trust the Judiciary will address the issue pursuant to the rules."

When asked about the objection, Moylan told the Post, "Defense counsel Arriola is wrong on the facts and the law."

Attorney Peter Santos, who is representing Susuico pro bono, also told the Post he would be filing a similar objection.

Public Health

Arriola also filed a similar objection on behalf of another client in a corruption case, Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Arthur San Agustin.

Lamorena is the judge in the case for San Agustin and Public Health chief environmental health officer Masatomo "Tom" Nadeau, who face charges related to approving sanitary permits for public schools without any legally required inspections.

After initially being charged at the same time as the GRTA officials, a superseding indictment was filed charging San Agustin and Nadeau with obstructing governmental functions and official misconduct as misdemeanors. San Agustin also was charged with 15 counts of tampering with public records as third-degree felonies.

All charges against San Agustin and Nadeau have special allegations of crime against the community, which alleges they "did knowingly take action regarding government services in such a way that ... doing so creates a threat to the public health and safety."

Prior to the superseding indictment, San Agustin was charged with five counts of tampering with public records as third-degree felonies.

San Agustin and Nadeau are summoned to answer to their charges at 10 a.m. Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

In a hearing held Tuesday before Lamorena, the presiding judge explained that because all the defendants asserted their right to speedy trial, they will be going to trial next month. All are scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 6 for a pretrial conference.