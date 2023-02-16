The protections afforded by Guam's Castle Doctrine law could be expanded beyond the actual home.

The law, which establishes a statutory protection from prosecution when acting against criminals like home invaders and burglars, currently gives residents the right to use deadly force to defend their home or vehicle after they have retreated.

However, Sen. William Parkinson, with Bill 39-37, also known as the Castle Doctrine Reform Act of 2023, is looking to “strengthen Guam's Castle Doctrine law to include curtilage.”

The term means the area immediately surrounding a person's home, including locations like yards, carports, outdoor kitchens and patios.

“In many cases, curtilage is the first line of defense against intruders and is often the place where a homeowner will encounter an intruder before they reach the home itself,” Parkinson stated in a press release. “It is therefore important to include curtilage within the castle doctrine (law) to ensure that homeowners are able to defend themselves and their property regardless of where an intruder is encountered.”

In addition to expanding the area where deadly force can be used, Parkinson said the bill creates a new way to determine when residents shall be immune from prosecution if deadly force is used within the permitted areas.

The amendment, according to the freshman senator, incorporates some of the mechanics of the Florida “stand your ground” law.

“Under Florida's law, a defendant is entitled to an immunity hearing by filing a motion that clearly states the reasons the defendant is immune. If the court does not grant the motion for immunity, the motion and its contents are admissible at trial. But, a defendant is not required to testify at the pretrial hearing to raise a prima facie defense,” the release stated.

“You should have no expectation to retreat from intruders on your own property,” said Parkinson. “Because, the defense of a castle begins at the moat.”

Reaction

Following the introduction of Bill 39-37, The Guam Daily Post spoke with Peter Santos, a defense attorney from the Alternate Public Defender, who was in favor of the expansion.

“I have had two cases where I argued that the Castle Doctrine should have applied, and because of (a) technicality of the threshold, it was ruled against my client,” Santos said. “Aggressors should not feel emboldened or enabled due to a technicality.”

The technicalities identified by Santos mean the law isn't helping all the residents it should, he said, and, rather, gives an advantage to wrongdoers.

“I end up defending people who are really victims, who were just trying to defend themselves. The law, right now, makes the criminals the victims and the victims become defendants and that's not right,” said Santos.

In his three previous terms, Sen. Joe San Agustin introduced “stand your ground” bills that never made it into law. San Agustin told the Post that he supports Parkinson's Bill 39-37.

“Each term, I have introduced a 'stand your ground' bill at the request of constituents. I support Sen. Parkinson's measure and I look forward to the discussion and public hearing and to proposing amendments to expand it,” San Agustin said.