A man caught on a Dededo store’s video surveillance running up to a 12-year-old child on a bicycle and attacking him is mentally ill, the defense stated in entering a plea of not guilty.

Oliver Jasen Catapang De Soto, 41, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness or defect to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, assault as a misdemeanor and child abuse as a misdemeanor.

He appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Thursday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The alleged attack occurred April 19 in front of NCS Mart in Dededo.

He remains held on a $5,000 cash bail and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Attack

Video surveillance captured the moment that De Soto ran up to the child, kicked him off his bicycle and stomped down on the rear of the bike while the boy was caught underneath. Then he shoved the victim to the ground, court documents state.

He then allegedly kicked the child and punched him at least four times in the face.

The boy had a red mark on his right cheek following the attack, documents state.

Prison records noted that De Soto had more than a dozen arrests that date back to 2000, ranging from family violence, assault on a police officer, criminal mischief and reckless driving.